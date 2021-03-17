Live Local Give Local

Sister Surprise: From the USA to Ireland, BIGGBY COFFEE brings people together

BIGGBY Coffee
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGG COFFEE brings people together. It’s been since 2009 since Elizabeth Moore has seen her sister in-person. Elizabeth, originally from West Michigan, now lives in Ireland. Her sister, Jenny Loy, lives in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Leading up-to St. Patrick’s Day, Elizabeth came up with the idea to surprise her sister with a BIGGBY COFFEE, her favorite! With the help of BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan, and our team at WOOD TV8 and WOTV4Women, Jordan Carson was able to talk to the women and be in on the surprise!

Click the video above to see it all!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon