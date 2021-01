GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-SATISFY YOUR COFFEE CRAVING WITH YOUR FAVORITE BIGGBY BREW, SPECIALTY DRINK OR SWEET TREAT, FROM BIGGBY COFFEE!

DRIVE-THRU AFTER A DAY ON THE SLOPES OR REWARD YOURSELF WITH AN AFTERNOON PICK ME UP!

DRIVE-THRUS ARE OPEN EVERYDAY, AND BARISTAS ARE READY TO SAFELY SERVE YOU ALL DAY LONG!

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH!