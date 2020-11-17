Round up your change at BIGGBY COFFEE to support kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations are partnering with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, brewing change November 23rd through December 9th. Customers at BIGGBY® can support children at the hospital by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Money raised will be used to support the hospital in their care of the patients and provide toys for the patients.

BIGGBY® COFFEE exists to love people. We strive to show that value in our stores on a daily basis and this is one of the many ways that we can show love and support to families in our community.

Both WOOD TV8/WOTV4’s Maranda of “Where You Live” and Jordan Carson from Live Local-Give Local, along with Aly Mac, and Lauren “shmitty” Smith from iHeartRadio are coming together to help spread awareness on the holiday initiative.

“Now more than ever, the children at the hospital and their families need our support. With your help, we have a chance to make a difference in the lives of these children and make their holiday special” says West Michigan BIGGBY® Operator, Tim Hoffman.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19, we are in need of toys now more than ever. Not only will the money raised be used to purchase toys for the holidays, but will also allow for toys to be given to children throughout the year to provide comfort during their stay.” Says Nicole Cook, Senior Foundation Specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.