Remembering his sister, BIGGBY COFFEE owner helps brew up change for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In honor of National Cancer Research month, West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations will be collecting donations May 3-16 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or donate any amount, to help fight cancer right here in our community. Click the video above to watch Jordan Carson’s interview with Mark Dykema, BIGGBY COFFEE franchise owner.
Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer including
leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndrome. More than 1.2 million
Americans are living with or in remission from these diseases. Leukemia is the most
frequently diagnosed disease in children under the age of 19. The mission of The
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is to cure these blood cancers and improve the quality
of life of patients and their families.