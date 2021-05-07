Remembering his sister, BIGGBY COFFEE owner helps brew up change for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In honor of National Cancer Research month, West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations will be collecting donations May 3-16 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or donate any amount, to help fight cancer right here in our community. Click the video above to watch Jordan Carson’s interview with Mark Dykema, BIGGBY COFFEE franchise owner.

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer including

leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndrome. More than 1.2 million

Americans are living with or in remission from these diseases. Leukemia is the most

frequently diagnosed disease in children under the age of 19. The mission of The

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is to cure these blood cancers and improve the quality

of life of patients and their families.