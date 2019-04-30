BIGGBY Coffee

Local BIGGBY COFFEE to collect donations for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Apr 30, 2019

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 10:46 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In honor of National Cancer Research month, West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations will be collecting donations May 1-31 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or donate any amount, to help fight cancer right here in our community.

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndrome. More than 1.2 million Americans are living with or in remission from these diseases.

Leukemia is the most frequently diagnosed disease in children under the age of 19. The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is to cure these blood cancers and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. BIGGBY® COFFEE exists to love people. We strive to show that value in our stores on a daily basis and this is one of the many ways that we can show love to the people in our communities.

With a goal of raising $500 per store, BIGGBY® has the opportunity to raise $35,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Together, we will make a difference and give those affected with a blood cancer hope for a brighter future.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit biggby.com.

