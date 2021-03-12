Jordan Carson surprises the 2020 BIGGBY COFFEE Teacher of the Year

Live Local Give Local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Though the school year may look differently, the commitment of local teachers continues to shine. Whether parents are teaching from home, or teachers are educating from the classroom or virtually, BIGGBY recognizes all they do, and wants to say thank you. Jordan Carson had the opportunity to surprise local teachers with $500, and the 2020 teacher of the year with a $1,000 check to use in the classroom. Click the video above to watch!

BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI  is continuing to celebrate teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom. Watch us call and surprise local educators by clicking the video above.

To nominate your favorite teacher visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page.

