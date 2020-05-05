Closings & Delays
Celebrating moms: One lucky mom will win coffee for a year from BIGGBY COFFEE

Moms, we see you working hard and putting others before yourself. May is the month of mom. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan wants to thank moms across our community. Since it’s teacher appreciation month too, let’s celebrate moms that are teaching their kids at home! Click video above.

Visit the BIGGBY of West MI Facebook Page and submit stories and photos of your sweetest or funniest mom moments, and you could win big! BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan will be awarding cool prizes all month long. Plus, one lucky mom will win BIGGBY COFFEE for a year!

To moms everywhere, we’re celebrating you!

