BIGGBY COFFEE partners with Sam Bernstein Law, giving free coffee to frontline workers of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY COFFEE has partnered up with Sam Bernstein Law Firm to provide complimentary 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to first responders and healthcare workers include doctors, nurses and hospital workers, paramedics, police and firefighters. The complimentary offer is in appreciation of the contributions of those who continue to fight against the COVID-19 virus. Jordan spoke to Tim Hoffman, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan and Mark Bernstein during eightWest. Click video player above to watch.

The “A Cup On Us” promotion will run from now– Sunday, April 19, 2020. To receive a complimentary cup of hot or iced coffee, these valued members of our community need only show valid identification, such as their uniform, a name badge, security card or business card. BIGGBY COFFEE cafes are not open for dine-in, though drive thru options are open during this time.

Click here for a list of BIGGBY COFFEE and drive-thru locations.