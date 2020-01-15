BIGGBY COFFEE offers bagels for half off on National Bagel Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-To celebrate National Bagel Day, BIGGBY® COFFEE is excited to announce a new partnership with Just Bagels, from Bronx, New York. To celebrate these new bagels, all participating BIGGBY® COFFEE cafes are offering half-off any ‘bragel’ on National Bagel Day, Wednesday, January 15.

Known for their mouth-watering ‘bragel’ sandwiches, BIGGBY® COFFEE offers a variety of egg, sausage, ham, and turkey bragels. Paired with cheese, cream cheese, and their new Just Bagels, a BIGGBY® COFFEE bragel makes the perfect breakfast, lunch, or snack!

What separates Just Bagels brand from ordinary bagels is not only the fact that they are real New York bagels, made in “da’ Bronx,” but they are free of artificial colors, artificial flavors, and high fructose corn syrup. BIGGBY® COFFEE is looking forward to offering these delicious bagels in stores!

Just bagels, have “wholesome old-world authenticity charm,” “clean and readable ingredients,” and are “simply mouthwatering delish.” All the while, Just Bagels bagels are produced and manufactured using the strictest of measurements meeting the high expectations of the pickiest bagel connoisseur.

Aside from mouthwatering flavors, these bagels are clean Non-GMO Verified; have zero trans-fat; are both tree nut and peanut free; and are OU Kosher, Halal, and Vegan certified (with the exception of Asiago Cheese).

BIGGBY® COFFEE strives to meet each customer where they’re at in their day and feel that the unique health and customization benefits of Just Bagels will allow more of their customers to have an exceptional experience when they visit BIGGBY® COFFEE.

Customers can experience Plain, Everything, Asiago, Multigrain, and French Toast bagel varieties in BIGGBY® COFFEE locations nationwide today. Paired with cream cheese, or made into a famous BIGGBY® COFFEE bragel, BIGGBY® COFFEE is certain Just Bagels will be the perfect pair to their world’s best coffee and customer service.

Be sure to stop in on January 15, National Bagel Day, and get a ‘bragel’ of your choice half off!