BIGGBY COFFEE helps local teachers win big every month with $500







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI has spent the last two years thanking and celebrating teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom.

Watch us surprise local educators by clicking the video above.

To nominate your favorite teacher visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page.





