BIGGBY COFFEE gives “A CUP ON US” to healthcare and first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY COFFE has partnered up with Sam Bernstein Law Firm to provide complimentary 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to first responders and healthcare workers include doctors, nurses and hospital workers, paramedics, police and firefighters. The complimentary offer is in appreciation of the contributions of those who continue to fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The “A Cup On Us” promotion will run from Tuesday, April 7 – Sunday, April 19, 2020. To receive a complimentary cup of hot or iced coffee, these valued members of our community need only show valid identification, such as their uniform, a name badge, security card or business card.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Mark and the entire Bernstein Law Firm family to bring a little love to those who deserve it most right now – the people putting their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” said Bob Fish, co-CEO of BIGGBY COFFEE. “We hope this brings some sense of routine and normalcy back to their lives during this extremely trying time.

“Our owner-operators feel a connection to the public servants in their cities and neighborhoods working around the clock to fight this pandemic,” said Mike McFall, co-CEO of BIGGBY COFFEE. “They were eager to do their part to show love and appreciation to this group giving so much.”

Participating BIGGBY COFFEE cafes throughout the country will offer this token of gratitude to any first responders or healthcare workers who walk through their doors.