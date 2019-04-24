BIGGBY Coffee

BIGGBY COFFEE adds Oat Milk to the menu

Posted: Apr 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - BIGGBY® COFFEE is excited to announce that they will be offering oat milk in all stores! This popular milk alternative will be available in BIGGBY® COFFEE stores throughout the nation on April 24. This milk alternative is just one more way customers can customize any drink, and BIGGBY® COFFEE is excited to be at the forefront of coffee shops offering oat milk!

Oat milk, which made its appearance in the United States in 2018 has quickly become one of the most popular milk alternatives. With a creamy texture and subtle sweetness, this trending milk alternative pairs extraordinarily well with BIGGBY® COFFEE’s smooth and flavorful coffee and endless flavor options.

Offered largely on the West Coast, oat milk is making its way into many coffee shops as a flavor enhancement and healthy addition to coffee and teas. Loaded with fiber and about the same number of calories as 1 or 2 percent milk, this milk alternative is a resourceful way to add a little extra texture and flavor to hot beverages or act as a nut-free dairy alternative.

With little accessibility in Michigan and surrounding states, BIGGBY® COFFEE is excited to introduce oat milk and be one of the first coffee shops serving it. Be sure to stop in to your local BIGGBY® COFFEE and try oat milk in your favorite latte!

