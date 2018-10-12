BIGGBY Coffee

BIGGBY awards teacher with $500

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 11:38 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - BIGGBY® COFFEE of West Michigan is awarding teachers in West Michigan a $500 check, each month throughout the year. Want to nominate your favorite teacher? It's easy! Go to the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page!

Click the video above to see a local teacher win during the month of April.

Click here for the official rules.

