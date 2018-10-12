BIGGBY awards teacher with $500
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - BIGGBY® COFFEE of West Michigan is awarding teachers in West Michigan a $500 check, each month throughout the year. Want to nominate your favorite teacher? It's easy! Go to the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page!
Click the video above to see a local teacher win during the month of April.
Click here for the official rules.
BIGGBY Coffee
BIGGBY Coffee Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries
WOTV Idol Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.