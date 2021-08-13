Live Local Give Local

Back to School with BIGGBY COFEE: nominate a teacher to win $500

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Though the school year may look differently, the commitment of local teachers continues to shine. Whether parents are teaching from home, or teachers are educating from the classroom or virtually, BIGGBY recognizes all they do, and wants to say thank you. Jordan Carson surprised local West Michigan teachers with $500, thanks to BIGGBY COFFEE!

BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI  is continuing to celebrate teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom.

NOMINATE A TEACHER:

To nominate your favorite teacher visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page.

