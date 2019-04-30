Attention nurses: Snag a free BIGGBY COFFEE on Nurses Appreciation Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Join BIGGBY COFFEE in a day of celebrating nurses! Monday, May 6, BIGGBY® COFFEE will be honoring nurses throughout the nation with an exciting offer: the first 50 nurses to show proper ID will receive a free 16oz beverage.

BIGGBY COFFEE has a promise to be the friendly coffee community. With that, they have a purpose to help support people in building lives they love. And part of that is taking time to honor those that go above and beyond the call of duty for others. BIGGBY COFFEE is taking time on the first day of Nurse Appreciation Week to do just that—honor and celebrate nurses.

At participating BIGGBY COFFEE locations, the first 50 nurses to show proper ID will receive a 16oz beverage on BIGGBY COFFEE as a way of saying “thank you”—for the tireless hours, for the love shown to our friends and family, and for helping us stay healthy each and every day.

BIGGBY COFFEE believes that when you love the world, the world will love you back. BIGGBY COFFEE strives to show love to customers, community, and the world by providing a fun, unintimidating, and safe environment in their coffee shops; by loving and accepting each person that walks through the door just as they are; and by supporting their communities and the people in them.

BIGGBY® COFFEE is proud to have several coffee shops inside hospitals. Those BIGGBY COFFEE cafes may be serving up special hours of participation so be sure to check those locations for participation!

On May 6, help BIGGBY® COFFEE show our nurses some appreciation. Take a minute to say “thank you,” give a hug, or share the world’s best coffee.