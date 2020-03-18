Bidding for breath: Friends and Families of CF raise big funds at Bid For Bachelors event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Breathing may seem easy and seamless for many. For those suffering from CF, it’s another story. Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects the lungs and breathing of those who have it. There is no cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

In people with CF, a gene causes a thick, buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. In the lungs, the mucus clogs the airways and traps bacteria leading to infections, extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure. In the pancreas, the mucus prevents the release of digestive enzymes that allow the body to break down food and absorb vital nutrients.

Locally, Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis helps to improve the quality of life for those suffering with CF and gives back a piece of joy the disease has taken away. Each year, their largest fundraising event, Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes, allows local community members to serve as bachelors and bachelorettes where “packages” are auctioned off at a one-night only event. The JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids hosts the event each year. These bachelors and bachelorettes work for months securing incredible experiences, fabulous trips and lavish items to be auctioned off at the event. This year, the event raised more than $166,000 for the cause.

“We are blessed to live in a community that opens their hearts and their wallets to help us continue our mission to help those with CF”. -Michelle Prangley Ripley Co-founder of FFCF

FFCF contributes to the special needs of families in the following ways: