American Heart Association brings the 2020 Grand Rapids Heart Ball to you, virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The American Heart Association’s largest fundraising event of the year is the annual Heart Ball. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Heart Ball (as we know it) has been canceled. The good news is, while the in-person event has been canceled, the AHA is mixing it up and bringing the Heart Ball to you! This year’s ball is one like never before! With the same inspiration and impact, this year’s ball will be a virtual event!

The annual Grand Rapids Heart Ball will take place virtually from home on Thursday, May 28 starting at 5 p.m.

Never attended a virtual event? Wear your gown, tuxedo, or even your slippers and join us online for an inspiring happy hour event. The event features an incredible live auction, survivor stories and will honor heroes in the West Michigan community. Dr. Muhammad Umar Farooq of Mercy Health and Don Olney of Abbott are co-chairs of the event.

The annual gala will highlight the need to advance scientific research and expand community programs that protect the cardiovascular health of West Michigan residents. One example of the benefits of research include a West Michigan resident, young Cooper Tawoda. Here’s Cooper’s story.

“Cooper has made amazing progress since he was born with a congenital heart issue, but future research will be important as Cooper grows and his family negotiates his health in the wake of COVID-19,” said Jeanne LaSargeBono, executive director of the American Heart Association in Outstate Michigan.

All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, which recently announced a $2.5 million fund for rapid response scientific research projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of coronavirus. They have also revised CPR guidelines and have offered their programs for hospital guidelines to help the medical community develop protocols for Coronavirus.

During the event, they will also present the Richard M. DeVos Award for Medical Excellence to Dr. John C. Heiser of Spectrum Health. Dr. Heiser has been a leader in the field of cardiothoracic surgery over several decades in West Michigan. During his tenure, the open-heart surgery program has developed a breadth of excellence resulting in the fact that patients in West Michigan no longer need to travel to other cities for treatment. He has overseen the development of the transplant program, many niche programs like hyperobstructive cardiomyopathy, and implemented a pulmonary embolism response team.

May 28, 2020 | 4-5pm

Silent Auction Online: May 22-28

Virtual Heart Ball: May 28th, 4-5pm



Event schedule for the Grand Rapids 2020 Virtual Heart Ball:

Silent Auction: May 22-May 28

May 22nd (12:00 PM Auction Opens)

May 28th (3:00PM Auction Closes)



Virtual Heart Ball Event: May 28, 4-5pm

3:00pm – Silent Auction Closes

3:55pm – Please sign in to the event

4:00pm – Event Begins

Live Auction, Program, DeVos Award & Open Your Heart

5:00pm – Thank you for attending the 2020 Virtual Heart Ball

**If you are a lucky winner of an auction package – you will receive a call / email with details, and the American Heart Association will ship your item to you!



Guests must register using this clickable link

This pre-registration is important as it secures a spot in the virtual event and allows all guests a preview of the Auction. The auction link will be sent separately soon!



The event will be through the Zoom platform. Pre-registration for the event is crucial so that

unique login information can be sent to each participant. The Silent Auction will be done through Mobile Bidding. Please note, your credit card will NOT be charged unless you are the winning bidder for an auction item/package. You will receive a link to start participating in the auction one week before the event! There will also be a Live Auction occurring during the Virtual Heart Ball event program.



