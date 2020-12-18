AMA International to provide toys and essential items locally and to our sister city in Mexico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-An International Non-Profit based here in Grand Rapids, has launched a movement this holiday season to showcase how when people come together to do good anything is possible!

Currently more than 346,070 people in our sister city of Zapopan, Mexico are going hungry and people right here in our back yard are feeling the financial impacts of Covid-19. Following a tough year, AMA International is on a mission to spread hope this holiday season. Click the video above to watch.

AMA International is working to spread hope and supplies to those in need. Trucks and airplanes carrying essential items and toys will make their way from Grand Rapids to our sister city in Zapopen, Mexico. This initiative starting right here in Grand Rapids has connected five states and multiple churches, businesses and non profits, but more help is needed.

You can help!

· DONATE here.

· Purchase a toy off of the Amazon Wishlist HERE (link here)

· Mail gift cards or checks here: 2238 Timberwood Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508