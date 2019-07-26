List: U-Pick destinations around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s the perfect time of year to pick some fruit with friends and family! No matter where you’re located, we’ve got you covered with this list of U-Pick destinations around West Michigan.
Ada
Allegan
Byron Center
Coopersville
Dorr
Grand Rapids
- Dunneback Farm Market
- Krupp Farms
- Moelker Orchards & Farm Market
- Morse Brother Farms
- Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
- Versluis Orchards
- Wells Orchards
Holland
- Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market
- Fawn Meadow Vineyard
- Gold Barn Blueberries
- Kenny Garden Farms
- The Phunny Farm
- Reenders Blueberry Farms
- Wa-Hu Blueberry Farm
- Visser Farms U-Pick Strawberries
Hudsonville
Kalamazoo
- Brookside Farms
- Husted’s Farm Market & Cider Mill
- Kovach Joe Blueberries
- Stephenson Farm Market
- VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill
Muskegon
- Gracey’s Farm Market & U-pick
- Jazz U-Pick/We Pick Blueberries
- R & K Blueberries and Greenhouse
- Sodini Blueberries
Rockford
South Haven