A guide to West Michigan Christmas tree farms offering u-cut, holiday decor and outdoor activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Deck your halls this Christmas by adding the perfect tree to your home, if you haven’t already! There are tons of Christmas tree farms to explore across West Michigan. And for those who have their trees decorated, don’t think you can’t still join in on the fun! Many tree farms offer holiday decor and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Refer to the list of local locations to visit, and plan a festive holiday excursion for you and your loved ones!

Hart Tree Farm | 8760 Young NE, Rockford, MI 49341 | (616) 874-1804

Search through their 120-acre farm offering pre-cut trees, wreaths, garlands, and greens. Enjoy some family fun with their complimentary wagon rides, tree cleaning, and drilling free of charge. A food tent and farm animals are available on the weekends.

Hours: Mon- Fri Noon – 6 pm | Sat-Sun 9 am – 5pm

Horrocks Nursery Farms | 1776 N State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 | (616) 527-4842

Choose from over 10,000 Christmas trees to cut and take home. Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa to keep you warm outdoors, and take advantage of warm firepits and fun games! View their events page for fun activities.

Lenderink Treefarm | 1401 House St, NE, Belmont, MI 49306 | (616) 826-9629

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by exploring the Lenderick Treefarm! This great experience for the whole family includes free wagon rides and bonfires with marshmallows on the weekends, free tree shaking, bundling and drilling, you cut trees, wreaths, garland, holiday decor, firewood bundles and birch logs.

Hours: Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm | Sat-Sun 10am-6 pm

Stibitz Farms, 2909 White Lake Drive Whitehall, Michigan 49461, (231) 894-6341

Our lot is full of beautiful Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir and Scotch Pine!!! We have a large selection. And we have 9-10 foot… Posted by Stibitz Farms on Monday, December 6, 2021

Take a trip to this locally grown produce and tree farm that’s been serving the White Lake community for nearly 40 years. Choose from pre-cut Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir and Scotch Pine Trees, a selection of wreaths, bough bundles and potted trees.

Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-7pm | Sun Noon-5 pm.

List of other Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan:

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Allegan County

Badger Evergreen Nursery | 902 26th St Allegan, Michigan 49010 | (269) 673-5546

Barager Pines Tree Farm | 2661 64th St Fennville, MI 49408 | (269) 857-4429

Janke Tree Farm | 2676 111th Ave Allegan, MI 49010 | (269) 330-2904

Wild West Ranch | 1861 52nd St Fennville, MI 49408 | (269) 673-3539

Berrien County

Bredeweg Acres | 2268 W Rockey Weed Rd Stevensville, MI 49127 | (269) 422-2731

Pinecrest Tree Farm | 4403 Spring Creek Rd Galien, MI 49113 | (269) 545-8125

Kalamazoo County

Badger Country Christmas Trees | 1553 115th Ave Otsego MI | (269) 217-6743

Corstange Greenhouses | 1749 East Centre Ave Portage, MI 49002 | (269) 323-1094

Mott Farm Inc. | 16200 S. 21st St Vicksburg, MI 49097 | (269) 649-0458

Kent County

Hart Tree Farm | 8760 Young Ave Rockford, MI 49341 | (616) 874-7930

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery | 11999 Cascade Rd, Lowell, MI 49331 | (616) 897-6707

Woodview Acres | 7788 19 Mile Rd Sand Lake, MI 49343| (616) 696-2238

Muskegon County

Marty’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths & More | 3768 E. Broadway Muskegon, MI 49444 | (231) 773-4231

Montague Tree Farm | 3220 Fruitvale Montague, MI 49437 | (231) 894-2020

Ottawa County

Bosch’s Countryview Nursery, Inc. | 10785 84th Ave Allendale, MI 49401 | (616) 892-4090

Prince Nursery & Trees , | 5620 96th Ave Zeeland, MI 49464 | (616) 895-1099

Vormittag Family Tree Farm | 9921 Linden Dr Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | (616) 677-3605

Van Buren County

Bonamego Tree Farms | 58041 48th St Lawrence, MI 49064 | (269) 674-3541

Red Creek Tree Farm | 71522 County Road 215 South Lawrence, MI 49064 | (269) 674-3075

Tall Timbers Tree Farm | 56245 70th Street, Hartford, MI 49057 | (269) 463-5750

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery | 11121 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055 | (888) 648-7337 (888 MI TREES)