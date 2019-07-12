List: 8 reinvented s’mores recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the time for s’mores! We all know the traditional chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker over the fire kind but there are so many more ways to enjoy this ooey gooey snack!

We’ve complied a list of 8 reinvented s’mores recipes that will allow you to enjoy this sweet and sticky treat even without a fire!

Combine your favorite fair flavor with your favorite summer flavor in this easy to make s’mores funnel cake! Share it with or family or just keep it all to yourself!

With gooey marshmallows, chunks of chocolate and golden grahams… these easy to make s’mores bars are sure to please with or without a bonfire!

The ultimate summer dessert in an elegant french pastry form! Get all the flavors of a s’more with less of a mess. This yummy dessert is sure to leave anyone who tries wanting more.

This easy to follow, 6 ingredient, no baking required recipe is perfect for a last minute dish to pass! Friends and family will be begging for this recipe, but its up to you if want to share your secret!

Gooey and chocolatey s’mores bars that are incredibly easy to make, low in sugar, and you can’t even tell they are vegan! Toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate all on a vegan cookie bar with a gluten free option! Perfect for any crowd!

S’mores cookies combine the flavors of marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers in to a deliciously sweet cookie reminiscent of the classic summer treat!

Just when you thought s’mores couldn’t get any more gooey, let’s add some caramel into the mix! You can eat this with graham crackers or you can skip that and just eat it by the spoonful! Either way, it is sure to be delicious!

Cupcakes, brownies, and s’mores? It doesn’t get any better than this! No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, this dessert is sure to take care of it!