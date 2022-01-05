List: 50+ indoor and outdoor Winter-themed activities to try in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This time of year, West Michigan feels like a winter wonderland! Although a few inches of snow and cold temperatures feel like a drag to some, there is no doubt the opportunity to make the most of the season both indoors and outdoors is plentiful!

Whether you are someone who cannot wait to lace up your winter boots and step outside or someone who would like to settle for a pair of fuzzy socks as they comfortably relax at home, we have put together the ultimate list of activities to try. Embrace all that winter has to offer with these ideas:

Outdoor Activities

Go Ice skating Build a snowman or attempt to create a snow sculpture Hit the slopes Cozy up next to an outdoor firepit or build a bonfire and treat yourself to S’mores Go sledding Take a winter hike Go snowshoeing Enjoy a hearty meal at local restaurants offering outdoor/heated seating Soak in Winter scenery at a local park or forest Explore a winter festival Attend a live event Make snow angels Go for a walk and attempt to identify unique footprints in the snow Help a neighbor shovel their driveway or sidewalk Attend a winter/holiday lights show or go on a hunt to discover some in your neighborhood Take a polar plunge Play hockey outdoors Try a winter sport or take classes (ex: skiing, snowboarding, etc.) Bundle up and go ice fishing Make a snow cone and eat it outdoors Go dog sledding Plan a trip with family and friends to visit a local resort offering winter-themed activities and events Rent a snowmobile Play with your dog in the snow Warm-up by visiting a local coffee shop Look up at the night sky and stargaze Learn a fun fact by visiting a museum Have a snowball fight

Indoor Activities

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Flip on the TV and enjoy your favorite shows on My ABC WOTV4 Buy your favorite snacks, invite family and friends over to have a movie night Build an indoor fort Spruce up your space by displaying winter décor Time yourself and see how fast you can take down your Christmas tree (only if you wish to. No pressure). Try a new recipe Read a book or host a book club with friends Get your fitness on by visiting a local or virtual fitness class Identify your 2022 goals by creating a vision board Have an indoor paint night Video chat or call a loved one for a catch-up Relax and unwind all day in your PJ’s Have an indoor spa/self-care day Get crafty by taking on indoor DIY projects Sip on a hot cup of cocoa or tea Listen to a podcast Organize your winter wardrobe Pick up a new hobby you have always wanted to try Create a scavenger hunt Volunteer for a local organization, food pantry, soup kitchen or assist members of the community who are in need Break out a board game Complete a puzzle Curate a music playlist Crank up the volume and have a dance party Create an indoor obstacle course for your kids Go for a swim at an indoor water park Beat the freezing weather by ice skating indoors

Have any additional activity ideas? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com to see it added to the list! We hope you have a great time taking advantage of winter in West Michigan!