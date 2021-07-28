Why hire a trust company? Michael Markey shares expert advice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Death is an inevitable part of life, but the sudden passing of a family member shouldn’t cause a big rift between loved ones. This is where a trust company steps in. When life changes in a split second, trust companies can help grieving families navigate handling finances and estates.



Michael Markey of the Legacy Financial Network is in-studio to share the importance of hiring a trust company so families can focus on helping each other cope with unexpected events.



Watch in the video player below!

In need of additional advice and assistance? Contact the Legacy Financial Network.

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508