What is a trustee? Roles, responsibilities and benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When a loved one passes away, families are not only left to cope with grief, but they also have important decisions to make. How will their loved one’s assets be distributed and what will finances look like in the future? This is where a trustee comes in!

Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network shares the benefits of hiring a trustee and discusses the do’s and don’ts of financial planning after a family death occurs.

Watch in the video player above

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508

(Sponsored by Legacy Financial Network)