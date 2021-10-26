Tips for managing finances after the loss of a loved one

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Dealing with the loss of a loved one is challenging. In addition to maneuvering through the multiple stages of grief, taking on the financial responsibilities of the departed individual can feel overwhelming, especially if they were the primary income earner in a household.

If you’re a partner who lost a spouse or a child grieving over the loss of a parent and aren’t sure how to manage finances and expenses, then tune into Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities.

Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network shares tips for handling making beneficial financial decisions.

