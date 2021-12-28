Three easy tips for crushing your financial goals in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s hard to believe, but we’re heading into a new year! As we wrap up 2021 and prepare for 2022, many of us are thinking about our resolutions! If you’ve set any financial goals for the new year, then you’ll want to tune into the latest episode of AARP Michigan Real Possibilities.

Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network shares three tips for entering the New Year with financial goals.

Watch in the video player above!

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508

(Sponsored by Legacy Financial Services)