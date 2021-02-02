This goals-based method can help you plan for retirement easily

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- How are you planning for retirement? This is a question that many adults are familiar with but are not sure how to respond to. If you are looking for a practical way to plan for the future, then opt for a goals-based approach!

This method simply refers to focusing on the end results you desire. Michael Markey from the Legacy Financial Network discusses the goals-based approach in greater detail to help you get started.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508