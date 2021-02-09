Encore Years

Things to consider when selecting a Trustee

Legacy Financial

by: WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Let’s talk trustees! We know we need a trustee to administer a will but how do we pick the right one?

During Today’s Take with Jennifer Feuerstein, Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network e. xplains the role of a trustee, details the importance of choosing the right trustee and shares advice for families looking to make the big decision.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)
(616) 589-4004
info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A
Kentwood, MI 49508

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jennifer Feuerstein

More Encore Years

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon