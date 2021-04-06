Reach your financial goals with Legacy Financial Network’s unique approach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to choosing the right financial advisor to help you reach your monetary goals, it’s necessary to do your research, learn about options that best suit your needs and feel confident in making the right choice!

Michael Markey and staff from the Legacy Financial Network are setting a prime example of what it means to put clients first. Many financial advisors spend ample time focusing on the rate of returns, but Michael states that his team takes a different approach.

On Tuesday, Michael joined Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to discuss how the Legacy Financial Network meets each client’s need using a unique goals-based method.

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508