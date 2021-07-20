Quick tips for managing finances with ease

Legacy Financial

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Let’s face it, many of us want to handle our money efficiently and smartly, but this is sometimes easier said than done. If you want to learn how to manage your finances, then you’ll want to take a listen to these quick tips!

Michael Markey from the Legacy Financial Network shares practical ways anyone can handle their money.

  • Build a backward budget. 
  • Establish an emergency fund. 
  • Consider risk tolerance. 

In need of additional advice? Contact the Legacy Financial Network.

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

 (616) 589-4004

 info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

