Practical ways to help parents with their investments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Throughout life, there are many difficult conversations we may have to have with our loved ones. For adults, one of these conversations may include discussing investments with parents. Talking about financial behaviors can be tricky, but it is possible!

Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network shares tips for helping parents navigate investments. He also indicates key questions adults should ask their family members.

See tips in the video player above!

In need of additional advice and assistance? Contact the Legacy Financial Network.

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508