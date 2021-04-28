Legacy Financial Network shares the importance of hiring a trust company

by: WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As you begin planning for your financial future, you may have a few questions in mind. One common question that many people have is, “should I hire a trust company?” The answer is yes!

We all know that life can change in a split second. For instance, an unforeseen event such as the passing of a loved one can not only affect your family dynamic but can also take a toll on finances.

Trust companies are beneficial in that they keep families from fighting, disagreeing and feuding over finances. How exactly do trust companies restore harmony in grieving families? Michael Markey from the Legacy Financial Network explains.

