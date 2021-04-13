Key things you should know about annuities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve heard about annuities, but what exactly are they? Michael Markey from the Legacy Financial Network joins Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to discuss this financial product, the purpose and its benefits!

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

As Michael states, an annuity is “simply a tool about guaranteed income.” And at Legacy Financial Network, Michael’s team teaches clients the importance of having steady income to increase their financial confidence and to help them pinpoint their reasons for saving.

For more tips on planning and saving for retirement, contact the Legacy Financial Network

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508

(Sponsored by Legacy Financial Network)