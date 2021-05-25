Encore Years

Key differences between Roth IRA and 401K

Legacy Financial

by: Morgan Poole, WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When preparing for retirement, it’s essential to pinpoint which financial resources can help you reach your savings goal. Retirement accounts such as a Roth IRA and 401k are great tools for saving but differentiating the two can be tricky.

Financial expert Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network explains the differences between both investment options and shares advice for those unsure of which option best fits their needs.

Watch in the video player above

Contact Legacy Financial Network:

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

 (616) 589-4004

 info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

 Kentwood, MI 49508

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jennifer Feuerstein

More Encore Years

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon