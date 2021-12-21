How to avoid being ‘fooled’ by insurance only advisors

With so many advisors available in the market today, it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking for. Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network joins Jennifer Feuerstein on a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities “Today’s Take” to discuss how not to be fooled by insurance-only advisors.
Quick tips:
- Understand there are several types of licensing: Security and insurance
- Ask questions about licenses
- Visit the financial advisor’s website or search for their information online
(Sponsored by Legacy Financial Services)