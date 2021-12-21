How to avoid being ‘fooled’ by insurance only advisors

Legacy Financial

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With so many advisors available in the market today, it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking for. Michael Markey from Legacy Financial Network joins Jennifer Feuerstein on a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities “Today’s Take” to discuss how not to be fooled by insurance-only advisors.  

Quick tips:  

  • Understand there are several types of licensing: Security and insurance 
  • Ask questions about licenses 
  • Visit the financial advisor’s website or search for their information online  

Watch the segment in the video player above to learn more information!  

Contact Legacy Financial Network: 

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896) 
(616) 589-4004 
info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com 

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A 
Kentwood, MI 49508 

(Sponsored by Legacy Financial Services) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon