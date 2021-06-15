3 easy tips to manage finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We all want to ensure we’re handling our money efficiently and smartly, but this goal can be easier said than done. Luckily financial advisor, Michael Markey from the Legacy Financial Network has tips to make managing finances more attainable.

Here are three ways to improve financial management:

Build a backward budget. You don’t have to give every dollar a name. Save with an end goal in mind.

Establish an emergency fund. Build an adult piggy bank. Set the money aside and touch it. If you can’t see it, you can’t spend it.

Consider risk tolerance. What is your safety IQ?

In need of additional advice and assistance? Contact the Legacy Financial Network.

855-LFNETWORK (536-3896)

(616) 589-4004

info@legacyfinancialnetwork.com

1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Ste 2A

Kentwood, MI 49508