Last Park Party of the summer headed back to Grand Rapids with extended time

Maranda is taking the party back to where it all started 25 years ago! Maranda and the Park Party crew will be heading to Garfield Park in Grand Rapids for the final party of the summer! Since this party is going to be bigger and better than ever, we’ve extended the fun! The Park Party in Garfield Park on July 25th will go from 11am – 2pm with free lunches for all kids 18 years and older also starting at 11am. That’s right, an extra hour of Park Party fun!

You and your family do not want to miss all the fun this party will have including the Meijer Mechanical Unicorn, the YMCA Veggie Bus giving out fresh produce, Country Fresh handing out ice cream around the park, the Fifth Third Super Slide, and so much more! You’ll even have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the party!