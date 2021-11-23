‘Lansing Built to Last’ competition helps local entrepreneurs thrive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Entrepreneurs and local businesses are the “bread and butter” of the development of many communities, especially in West Michigan. The Lansing Built to Last initiative is a local startup competition providing resources to businesses in order to help them thrive in the toughest of times.

During AARP Real Possibilities, Michelle Massey, VP Community Outreach & Customer Support, TechSmith, discusses the Built to Last project, how it came about, the importance of the project, and introduces to the winner of this year’s competition.

Congratulations to this year’s winner, Nikki Thompson Frazier, Owner of Sweet Encounter Bakery & SE Kids Culinary Academy.

