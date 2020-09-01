Labor Day 2020: Fun ways to celebrate in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Summer’s last hurrah, Labor Day, is coming up on Monday, Sept. 7! Whether you plan on having a weekend getaway with your family or friends, throwing a party in your backyard, or participating in local celebrations, there’s plenty of activities and places to enjoy across West Michigan!

1. Explore Social Zones

Social Zones are designated spaces in Downtown Grand Rapids in which restaurants, breweries, retailers, gyms, and other providers can serve customers in outdoor public spaces. Dine out, order yourself a drink, and shop until you drop by exploring more than 170 restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and retail shops located in the social zones.

View the list of social zones on the Experience Grand Rapids website.

2. Have a beach day

Summer’s coming to a close, so why not take advantage of the gorgeous weather while it’s still around? Spend Labor Day weekend relaxing in the sun by taking a trip to the beach! Bring your friends and family, some good food, a music speaker and have a blast! Check out a list of beach towns on Michigan.org.

3. Enjoy natures beauty by taking a walk or a hike

If parties and gatherings aren’t really your thing and you’re looking for a great way to step outdoors, take a walk! West Michigan is filled with beautiful hiking trails and walking paths. Take a look at a variety of options!

4. Try some delicious new recipes

Holidays are always a great time to try new recipes and Labor Day is no exception! If you’re in need of some fantastic recipe ideas, then check out these Labor Day meal picks!

5. Tune in to a virtual celebration

Although several events across West Michigan have been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some local organizations and businesses have found creative and safe ways to host their highly anticipated events. One fun virtual event taking place is the Michigan state fair! Take a look at how the fair will be presented this year!

6. Go Kayaking, swimming or boating

West Michigan has tons of waters trails to visit! Take a look at these beautiful locations on michiganwatertrails.org.

Check back frequently for more Labor Day ideas!