Getty Images

Now that school is out and summer is here, kids all over Michigan are enjoying the warm weather and engaging in tons of fun outdoor activities! One of the most popular summer activities for all ages is going for bike rides with friends and family!

Before you and your family rides off, be sure to check out the 5 kid-friendly bike tips from our friends at Priority Health!

Kid-Friendly Bike Tips: https://thinkhealth.priorityhealth.com/5-kid-friendly-bike-tips/