Kick start your wedding planning at the West Michigan Winter Bridal Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you newly engaged? Feeling nervous about planning your wedding? Don’t worry! The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan will help you prepare for the big day!

On Saturday, January 25 from 11am-4pm at the DeVos Place, couples will have the chance to explore a variety of wedding vendors and view the latest ceremony trends.

The show will provide face-to-face insights on flower arrangements, decor, food sampling, entertainment, and so much more to help any couple create the wedding of a lifetime!

Find the perfect dress and suit!

This year’s fashion show will be presented by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear! The show will take place at 1pm and will showcase hand selected designer wedding dresses. Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear will take care of all your attire needs! With so many different styles to choose from-any bride, groom, and member of the wedding party will be able to find the perfect outfit!

Dreaming of an outdoor wedding?

Creative Events Floral & Design, showcased inside a gorgeous Alpine Events reception tent, will have floral arrangements, decor, and color pallets to make your dream of having a beautiful outdoor wedding come true!

Entrees & entertainment!

Eat and dance the night away by finding the perfect caterer and entertainment for your reception! Visit any food vendor to taste fantastic samples of calorie-free cake, popcorn, chicken, and more! Explore different music options while listening to live Jazz music provided by In The Blue Jazz Ensemble.

But wait…there’s more!

All show vendors, displays, and services include:

Wedding and bridal party attire vendors

Men’s formalwear and suit vendors

Fashion show and live dance lesson demonstrations

Floral arrangements and décor vendors

Custom and stationary invitations

Interactive entertainment for reception parties

Tent and party rental services

Reception venues and ceremony facilities

Photography and videography services

Bridal gift registries

Photo booth vendors

DJ’s and live music services

Hotel and lodging services

Catering services

Cookware and culinary services

Health and wellness vendors

Food sampling vendors

Beauty, hair, and makeup services

Honeymoon travel services

Limousines and party bus services

We all know that wedding planning is all in the details! Get a head start by visiting the West Michigan Winter Bridal Show!

Tickets for the show are available online or at the door at DeVos Place Box Office. Pre-register to win door prizes valued at over $5,000! The winner will be drawn at the end of the runway fashion show at 1pm. You must be present in order to win.

