Kellogg Community Credit Union to open new branch at Metro Health Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) will open a newly built branch just around the corner from their current branch located in the Grand Rapids Metro Health Village, near the Family Fare and Metro Health Hospital. The new branch is set to open in October 2019, and is located at 2270 Gezon Parkway SW, in Wyoming.
The new branch will offer a full array of services for financial needs including assistance with daily transactions, checking and loan services, mortgages, investment services, commercial accounts including lending, drive thru service, and a 24-hour drive up ATM.
“The City of Wyoming has been so gracious in welcoming us into the community since we opened our branch here a little over a year ago,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “We are excited to be investing in the community and building a brand-new branch in the Metro Health Village. We are grateful for the relationships we have made and look forward to serving our existing members, as well as new members and businesses, in our beautiful new building. We encourage the community to stop in and see us when we open.”