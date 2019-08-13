Kellogg Community Credit Union to open new branch at Metro Health Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) will open a newly built branch just around the corner from their current branch located in the Grand Rapids Metro Health Village, near the Family Fare and Metro Health Hospital. The new branch is set to open in October 2019, and is located at 2270 Gezon Parkway SW, in Wyoming.

The new branch will offer a full array of services for financial needs including assistance with daily transactions, checking and loan services, mortgages, investment services, commercial accounts including lending, drive thru service, and a 24-hour drive up ATM.