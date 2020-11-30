Keep kids engaged and learning during snow days using these creative ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As the winter season approaches, it’s important to think of ways to address school closings. Colder temperatures bring about increased chances of snow. Parents, plan ahead for snow days by contacting your kids school district to find out what snow policies are in place for inclement weather.

Now is also a great time to contact your employer regarding flex schedules.

If you find yourself at home with your kids and need ways to keep them active, engaged and learning, check out our Cool School page! Here you will find loads of ideas for family and educational fun!

Remember, the key to maneuvering through changes and making things work these days is flexibility and knowing that we are all in this together!