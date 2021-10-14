Just Wicked returns Oct. 30 at JW Marriott Grand Rapids as part of Events by JW

A photo captured in Oct. 2019 shows a group of Just Wicked attendees taking a selfie. (Photo by Mike Buck)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Halloween may be coming up soon, but the real treat this year will not only be candy! JW Marriott Grand Rapids recently announced the return of Events by JW. To kick off the excitement, Just Wicked, a Halloween-themed event, kicks off on Oct. 30.

Our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association shared an update about the upcoming festivities!

“The spooky event will feature spirits, dancing to music spun by DJ Composition and a costume contest judged by a special guest, with great prizes that will inspire attendees to put on their best costumes.

Prizes include:

First Place: $500, a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, $100 in jbucks to be used at the hotel and complimentary parking

Second Place: $250 and a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Third Place: $100 gift card to JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ French bistro, Margaux

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, while those in the Halloween spirit can purchase a table in the R.I.P. section for $500 with seating for 10 guests; bottle service with Belvedere vodka, Tanqueray gin, Bulleit bourbon and mixers; and other surprise goodies. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.”

Mark your calendars and prepare to have a fang-tastic time!