Juneteenth 2020: Celebrate with these virtual events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- June 19th, 1865, marks the day that enslaved Black Texans were made aware of their freedom.

Every year, millions of Americans gather to commemorate this historic day known as Juneteenth, by hosting barbeques, parades, concerts, and spreading awareness about the holiday’s significance.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several limitations have been placed on many Juneteenth celebrations. Although you may not be able to gather with your community at large, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to observe the holiday virtually.

Take a look at these virtual Juneteenth celebrations happening all day long!

1. Tune in to a live virtual celebration hosted by the West Michigan Tourist Association, Kalamazoo Valley Museum and Soul Artistry LLC

Enjoy an afternoon of live music, spoken word, and more between 1:00-5:00 pm. Click HERE

2. Alicia Keys V John Legend Juneteenth Celebration (Instagram Live)

One of the most highly anticipated virtual Juneteenth celebrations will be taking place on Friday, June 19 at 8:00 pm (EST). Grammy award-winning artists, AliciaKeys and John Legend will host a friendly music battle on @VerzuzTV on Instagram.

Verzuz TV is an independent webcast series created by Grammy Award-winning recording producers Timbaland & Swizz Beatz. The platform provides a space for music’s biggest artists to share their beloved content with fans for FREE!

3. Step Afrika! Juneteenth Virtual Celebration

On Friday, June 19th at 8:00 pm (EST), Step Afrika will stream a live virtual Juneteenth celebration on their Facebook and Instagram. The celebration will be streamed from Washington, D.C., and will feature performances honoring “the rhythm, spirituality, and resistance of the African American community through dance and song.” Learn more here.

Step Afrika! on YouTube

4. Take a virtual tour at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Learn more about the history and significance of Juneteenth by taking a free virtual tour at the Smithsonian museum located in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture



5. Join the NAACP and Revolt TV for a Juneteenth reunion and virtual town hall!

RSVP here: naacp.org/juneteenth/. This event begins at 4:00 pm EST.