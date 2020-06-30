July 4, 2020: Virtual fireworks, events, and local food deals to enjoy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With several Fourth of July events canceled or on standby due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday in a few days!

Our usual plans may be a little different this summer, but luckily there are a few virtual firework showcases, events, and food deals taking place that we can enjoy!

Check back frequently for more updates!

Virtual events and fireworks

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

gettyimages

Macy’s is bringing a Fourth of July showcase into your living room! This annual event taking place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4, on NBC will feature musical performances, a spectacular musical score, a salute to America’s frontline workers, and special performances from some of Hollywood’s biggest music artists. Learn more on Macy’s website.

Capital Fourth on PBS

Celebrate the 40th-anniversary presentation of A Capital Fourth at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 4 on PBS. This virtual event will feature “the greatest display of fireworks in the nation’. Learn more about the event on PBS’s website.

A Tribute to The American Spirit Concert

National Harbor

The United States Air Force Band, Washington Performing Arts, and National Harbor have teamed up to present a unique event, “A Tribute to the American Spirit” concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The live stream can be accessed on the National Harbor’s website and will include performances from the U.S Air Force Band, Joshua Bell, Solomon Howard, and Larisa Martinez.

July 4th with the National Archives

This year, the National Archives will host a July 4th celebration on their Facebook page. Event highlights will include remarks by Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, educational and family-friendly activities, and a reading ceremony hosted by Journalist, Soledad O’Brien. This event is free but requires registration. Learn more on their website.

Food Deals

Fireworks at FireRock grille

This year, several firework shows around Grand Rapids have been canceled, but the holiday will still be celebrated at FireRock grille.

FireRock grille

The restaurant will offer a specialty menu and Firecracker Buffet beginning at 5 p.m. Customers will also be able to enjoy live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. followed by a firework showcase. Learn more on FireRock grille’s website.

Do you know of additional Fourth of July events and deals that isn’t listed? Email us info@wotv4women.com.