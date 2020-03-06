Jessica Wertsch, creator of J’s Chemo Bags, named “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” winner!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan, the moment that we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The winner of the 2020 “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign has been revealed!

On Friday morning, Maranda announced that Jessica Wertsch of Grand Rapids, Mich., is this year’s, remarkable woman!

Jessica Wertsch (left) joined by Maranda (center) and loved ones!

Several of Jessica’s friends, family, and co-workers joined her for the big unveil live at the Media Arts Center in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Meijer also joined in on the fun by rewarding Jessica with a $500 donation to go towards her chemo bag efforts.

J’s Chemo Bags , is an initiative established to provide bags and supplies to cancer patients undergoing chemo treatments!

Many individuals receiving chemo treatments aren’t aware of items that they may need, which is why Jessica was proactive in extending a helping hand. J’s Chemo Bags includes homemade hats and blankets, pillows, hand sanitizer, lotion, candy, snacks, and even encouraging messages to help patients get through the day!

As the winner of the “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign, Jessica will enjoy a trip to New York City to attend the Mel Robbins Show!

Congratulations Jessica! We commend you for all of the wonderful contributions that you’ve made to the West Michigan community, and wish you the best in all of your future endeavors!

We would also like to extend a huge thank you to our other finalists, Sandy Tetro of Jenison, Gabriella De La Vega of Grand Rapids, and Mary Anne Simmering of Portage, Mich., for sharing their inspiring stories with us all!

If you haven’t had the chance to read all of our finalists’ stories, see below.

About Remarkable Women

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.