Jeannie Henderson is our next Remarkable Women of West Michigan nominee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All March we are celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring local West Michigan women through the Remarkable Women of West Michigan campagin.

Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and positive influence on family. WOTV is honored to introduce viewers to the first of four finalists in this year’s campaign.

Meet Jeannie Henderson

Jeannie has a long history of running businesses in the area and is now CEO and co-owner of Jeannie Cleaning in Kalamazoo, where she also partners with great organizations and gives back to the community consistently. She also partners with Cleaning for a Reason and is chair of the ISSA Residential Cleaning Council.