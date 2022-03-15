Jeannie Henderson is our next Remarkable Women of West Michigan nominee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All March we are celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring local West Michigan women through the Remarkable Women of West Michigan campagin.
Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and positive influence on family. WOTV is honored to introduce viewers to the first of four finalists in this year’s campaign.
Meet Jeannie Henderson
Jeannie has a long history of running businesses in the area and is now CEO and co-owner of Jeannie Cleaning in Kalamazoo, where she also partners with great organizations and gives back to the community consistently. She also partners with Cleaning for a Reason and is chair of the ISSA Residential Cleaning Council.
Three things I have always admired about her are her professionalism, her passion for people and the positive impact she has on our community. Her mission is to help people and she always does this by leading with her heart. It is an honor to work alongside her and learn the importance of connection and caring for people, that’s what life is all about!katie hambright, jeannie cleaning coo