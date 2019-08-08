Inspire others and make a difference with a rewarding career at CareLinc

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-CareLinc Medical Equipment treats customers and employees like family. Working at CareLinc is a unique experience…one where business goes beyond the bottom line, and embraces purpose and meaning. The work that’s accomplished is helping to influence lives for the better, through providing medical equipment for those who need it.

“Your job at CareLinc can be extremely rewarding career path.” Kirby Shotwell, Marketing Manager-CareLinc Medical Equipment

Work is just work if you’re not passionate about the mission. At CareLinc, employees are emotionally invested. The culture is one that many companies strive for, but few are able to sustain. Here, employees embrace the constant opportunity for growth. As an employee, you’re more than a business partner, you’re a member of the CareLinc family.

Employees are fulfilled because hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Small gifts, handwritten notes from the executive team, smiles and high-fives are just part of the employment culture. Exemplifying passion for the work that’s being done is one of the ways that CareLinc employees feel that they belong, and feel that they’ve chosen a rewarding career that makes a difference.

…a difference made by you and CareLinc, to benefit families from near and far.

Explore opportunities and benefits at CareLinc Medical Equipment.