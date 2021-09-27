Inside the Season 5 premiere of ‘The Good Doctor: New Beginnings’ Sept. 27 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And then there were five seasons! After a dramatic season four finale of The Good Doctor last Fall, the hit ABC drama series returns with a new riveting episode at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

During the season premiere titled “New Beginnings”, Shawn and Lea’s upcoming engagement party will have everyone in a festive mood after returning from Guatemala. On the other hand, a young single mother will make a shocking discovery. She learns her son’s cancer may have been contracted from an unexpected source. Later on, Mateo will finally discover if his previous mishaps in America will be resolved once and for all.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated return of the Good Doctor! Tune in on My ABC WOTV4.

Watch a sneak peek in the video player below>>>

Guest-starring in “New Beginnings” is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison.



“New Beginnings” was written by David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Mike Listo.



Episodes can be streamed the next day on-demand and Hulu.